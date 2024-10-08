Falkirk scaffolder jailed for transporting £800k of drugs for £500 payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man caught transporting £800,000 of cannabis agreed to put himself at risk of jail time for just £500, a court has heard.

First offender Daniel Wright, 36, agreed to put his liberty and good character at risk by acting as a drugs trade courier in July last year.

The high court had previously heard how Wright was pulled over by police at junction nine of the M74 motorway close to Lanark on July 27, 2023.

The court heard how Wright, of Thornbank Crescent, Falkirk, was offered £500 by gangsters to take the narcotics from England to Glasgow.

First offender Wright was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Pic: Contributed

On Tuesday, defence advocate Mark Moir KC said that his client was a first offender who was targeted by crooks who knew he was in financial trouble.

Mr Moir added: “He was never paid.”

Now, Wright will spend the next 18 months in jail for his actions.

Passing sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lady hood told Wright, who observed proceedings via video link from Barlinnie Prison, that she had to pass a sentence that would deter others tempted to become involved in the drugs trade.

She added: “Given the nature and seriousness of the crime, no other disposal in this case is appropriate.”

At proceedings earlier this year, prosecutor John McElroy KC told the High Court in Glasgow how officers had received intelligence that Wright was transporting drugs inside the Ford Transit.

Mr McElroy said: "A total of 27 cardboard boxes were recovered within the rear of the van.

"Inside those were 179 heat sealed clear plastic bags. Five of the bags were examined and found to contain a green vegetable material."

The court was told the substance was found to be cannabis.

Mr McElroy said a total of 90kg of the class B was recovered.

The possible total maximum value for the haul was £797,420.

The prosecutor said Wright's finger and palm print was found on one of the cardboard boxes.

Mr McElroy: "The Crown accepts that Wright's role was as a courier."

Wright pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Lady Hood deferred sentencing for reports and the case called again today (Tuesday).

On Tuesday morning, Mr Moir said that his client had worked as a scaffolder in Grangemouth.

He became involved in a legal dispute with a former partner and his finances came under pressure as a consequence for this.

The King’s Counsel told the court: “He is fully remorseful and he accepts he will be punished for his actions on that day.”

Passing sentence, Lady Hood said the sentence reflected the evidence available to her.

She added: “I have taken everything said by Mr Moir into account.”