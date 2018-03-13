Falkirk Salvation Army charity shop targeted by vandals

Vandals used bricks to cause damage to a Salvation Army charity shop in Falkirk.

Staff at the High Street branch discovered the premises had been targeted when they arrived at work last Friday morning to find four large holes in a front door window.

Several bricks were also left scattered on the ground outside the shop entrance.

However, a safety net prevented the culprits from entering the store.

An employee at the High Street branch said: “One of our door windows was cracked overnight between Thursday and Friday.

“They didn’t get into the shop because the window’s got a safety net.”

Sergeant Andy Angus, based at Falkirk Police Station, said: “The Salvation Army store in Falkirk’s High Street had bricks thrown through a door window overnight between 6.30pm on Thursday, March 8 and 8.30am on Friday, March 9.

“There were four large holes above the door and a number of bricks were found lying in the doorway.

“Fortunately, no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

“If anyone has information connected to this incident, please contact police on 101.”