Falkirk road rage rammy: 'Turn off that camera and I'll teach you how to box'

A motorist saw red when another driver honked his horn at him and then tried to get the man to leave his car and have a fight with him.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When Scott Inch, 20, noticed he was being filmed on a mobile phone by a passenger in the other car he told them to stop filming and he would give them a boxing lesson.

Inch appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and challenging a man to a fight – on Cochrane Road, Falkirk, on March 16, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses were travelling in their car at 5.45pm when the accused pulled out of a junction abruptly, which caused the complainer some annoyance.

Inch appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The complainer drove up behind the accused and sounded his horn. The accused got out of his car and shouted at the complainer ‘get out of the car right here’. The complainer told him he wasn’t getting out of the car, but would drive to a layby and then get out.

"The accused then became aggressive, shouting and swearing and adopting a boxing stance with his fists raised. The complainer’s passengers were filming the incident.

"The accused said ‘turn that camera off and I’ll teach you how to box’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inch later told police officers he did not know why he did what he did.