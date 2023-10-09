News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk road rage rammy: 'Turn off that camera and I'll teach you how to box'

A motorist saw red when another driver honked his horn at him and then tried to get the man to leave his car and have a fight with him.
By Court Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:09 BST
When Scott Inch, 20, noticed he was being filmed on a mobile phone by a passenger in the other car he told them to stop filming and he would give them a boxing lesson.

Inch appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and challenging a man to a fight – on Cochrane Road, Falkirk, on March 16, 2021.

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses were travelling in their car at 5.45pm when the accused pulled out of a junction abruptly, which caused the complainer some annoyance.

Inch appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Inch appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
"The complainer drove up behind the accused and sounded his horn. The accused got out of his car and shouted at the complainer ‘get out of the car right here’. The complainer told him he wasn’t getting out of the car, but would drive to a layby and then get out.

"The accused then became aggressive, shouting and swearing and adopting a boxing stance with his fists raised. The complainer’s passengers were filming the incident.

"The accused said ‘turn that camera off and I’ll teach you how to box’.”

Inch later told police officers he did not know why he did what he did.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Inch, 56 Windsor Road, Falkirk, had been of good behaviour since the incident, which he said had “quite a complicated background’ and simply admonished him.