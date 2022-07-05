Falkirk residents warned not to buy alcohol for children

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Buying alcohol for someone under 18 is illegal. Help us to clamp down on this crime and protect young people from the harm of underage drinking

“If you’re asked to buy it, refuse. If you see it happening, report it to the police on 101.”

In order to raise awareness of the dangerous associated with buying alcohol for under 18s – both to the purchaser and to the youngster – the police are backing the It'll Cost You’ alcohol proxy purchase campaign.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The It'll Cost You campaign is being rolled out nationally after a successful pilot scheme

The initiative evolved from a pilot scheme developed by the Scottish Alcohol Industry Partnership (SAIP), Scottish Government, Police Scotland and representatives from North Lanarkshire Council which ran in different parts of Scotland from 2015 to 2019.

Formerly known as the award-winning You’re Asking For It campaign, it has now been rolled out nationally in 2022.

It aims to raise awareness of the consequences of proxy purchase, as well as reduce proxy purchases of alcohol for under 18s, reduce crime and anti-

social behaviour, make communities safer and protect children and under 18s from harm.

The campaign is aimed at adults – anyone over the age of 18, including parents, older siblings, friends and members of the general public – who under 18s may approach to buy alcohol for them.

It is also targeting the under 18s themselves to try and get them to understand not only are there serious consequences for the adults they ask to make a purchase for