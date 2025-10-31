Falkirk residents urged to beware as new doorstep scam hits Forth Valley area

A tenant in the Forth Valley area has fallen victim to bogus callers who claimed to have come from the council to change their front door locks.

The men did not produce ID and the council – Stirling Council in this case – had not requested their attendance.

If a cold caller tells you they are working for the council – be it Falkirk, Stirling or Clackmannan – the advice is close the door on them and contact the relevant council to check.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers