Falkirk residents refunded cash they were scammed out of by US fraud scheme
Falkirk residents were scammed out of a total of £2000 by a US fraud scheme which promised them guaranteed cash prizes if they paid upfront fees of £25 or £40.
The international scam, which was based in Kansas in the USA, was uncovered after a four-year investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission and UK National Trading Standards.
Now Falkirk Council’s very own Trading Standards team is helping to get some of the money back to the local individuals and families affected.
It is estimated the scam was targeted at around 3500 residents in the UK alone.
Councillor Stacey Devine, Falkirk Council public protection spokesperson, said: “Sadly this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to people being scammed but thankfully, these families are having their cash returned.
“It is always worth remembering if something appears to be too good to be true, it usually is and we’d urge caution, especially around Christmas time, before signing up for anything that doesn’t feel right.
"Letters or e-mails saying you have won a prize draw or lottery you have never entered should ring alarm bells and you should never reply.”
Trading Standards officers have suggested consumers be aware of the following signs that can indicate a scam – bad spelling or poor grammar in a letter, an unsolicited commercial or personal request, anyone asking for money and anyone asking people to pay up front to receive what’s on offer.
Anyone with any concerns should visit the website or or call 0808 800 9060.