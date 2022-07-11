Falkirk residents asked to help shape future of community policing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently working on the Forth Valley Local Policing Plans which will establish our strategy and priorities for the next three years to ensure the safety and well being of the diverse communities we serve.

“To ensure the plan meets the needs of our diverse communities, it is vital we understand what matters most to you. We want to know what we’re getting right, and what we can do better.

People can help shape the future of community policing in Falkirk

"The Your Police 2022-2023 Survey gives you the chance to have your say in helping us improve how we deliver our policing services in local communities. It is vital we listen, understand, and take action using your views and experiences.

"Our Annual Police Plan 2022/23 sets out what we will do to keep our communities safe and this has been developed using your responses to last year's survey, along with focus groups, workshops and other ways we listen to communities.

“We report the feedback from this survey in ways which are practical for policing and inform service delivery. A report is prepared each quarter for the Scottish Police Authority's Policing Performance Committee.

"This is just one of the ways that policing is scrutinised, which is important as it helps us ensure we are policing with the consent of the people of Scotland. The survey

takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is open to everyone.”