Falkirk residents are being warned to secure their caravans following a spate of thefts

An increase in thefts of caravans has led Police Scotland to issue a warning and some advice to owners to prevent their “holiday home on wheels” being pinched.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are seeing an increase in thefts of touring caravans. Many of these are occurring in rural locations where caravans are stored over the winter months, away from the owner's home address.

“A common theme with these crimes, sees the perpetrators overcome any physical security at the site and simply steal the caravan by hitching it to a suitable vehicle and driving it away.

“If you are storing your caravan over the winter, please consider the security at your chosen storage location. Is there good physical security from fencing and secure gates? is the area well lit and are CCTV cameras in place?

Police Scotland have issued a warning to caravan owners after an increase in thefts (Picture: Submitted)

“On all occasions it is advised to make use of a good quality hitch lock.”

Other advice issued includes owners subscribing to one of Police Scotland’s approved caravan and motorhome registration and identification schemes, as unique and clear identification markings on the caravan are not only an effective deterrent, but they can greatly assist with recovery and provide the police with vital information.

People can also install a tracking system so the caravan can be traced if stolen.

Officers stated: “Try and make your vehicle unattractive to steal, if the thief has to spend more time breaking the security products he could move on to an easier target.

“Consider fitting a combination of several products such as a hitch lock anti-theft device, wheel clamps, pedal locks, locking wheel nuts and steering wheel locks. Ground anchors with a high attack rating is another option to be considered.

"It takes minutes for a thief to search through a caravan and their job is made simpler if they can get in easily. Lock the roof lights, gas compartment and any external lockers, as these can sometimes provide access to the habitation area.

"Do not leave the spare keys for the caravan, car or any other security locks inside. Also, consider closing the blinds and curtains, potential thieves may hesitate if they think someone is sleeping inside.

“If your caravan is parked on the driveway, consider closing any gates at night or when you are not using your vehicle."