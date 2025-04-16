Falkirk rapist deemed a 'danger' to women jailed for ten years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A repeat sex offender who presents a serious risk of “danger” to women has been given a 10 year jail term for raping two women.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denis Johnstone,39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in the Falkirk area between December 2010 and June 2022.

Jurors heard how during one assault, Johnstone’s victim had initially consented to sex but later withdrew permission. However, Johnstone continued to have sex and raped her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rapist was found guilty on three rape charges following a trial at the high court earlier this year. Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports about Johnstone’s background.

Dennis Johnstone was jailed for ten years and will be supervised for a further three years on his release. Pic: Contributed

On Wednesday, the case called again for sentencing and the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Johnstone had previous convictions for sexual offending.

Defence advocate Simon Gilbride told the court that Johnstone told social workers that his judgement was affected due to his consumption of drink and drugs.

Mr Gilbride also said that his client knew he was being sent to jail would take advantage of opportunities given to him by prison staff to help his rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence KC added: “He hopes to use his time in custody productively. He reads voraciously and he plans to embark on study for a degree in electrical engineering with the Open University.”

Passing sentence, Judge Morris told Johnstone, who observed proceedings via video link, that he needed to go to prison for 10 years for his crimes.

Judge Morris also ordered Johnstone, originally of Falkirk but now a prisoner of HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs, to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.

He added: “You will appreciate that only a substantial custodial sentence is appropriate in a case of this nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have listened to everything that has been said on your behalf by Mr Gilbride and I also take into account the contents of the criminal justice social work report.

“You present a serious risk of danger to women. I therefore intend to impose an extended sentence on you.”

Johnstone was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Graeme Heeps of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit said: “Johnstone is a violent and abusive individual who subjected the women to a prolonged period of abuse and showed complete disregard to the impact his crimes would have on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We acknowledge how difficult these enquiries can be for individuals who have been subjected to sexual abuse, and I would like to commend the assistance provided during this investigation. I hope this outcome provides those exposed to his abuse, with some sense of closure.

"If anyone is experiencing, or has experienced domestic or sexual abuse, please do not hesitate to contact us directly or through one of our partner agencies.”