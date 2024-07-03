Falkirk quad bike thief going nowhere fast these days as he idles in prison
Jack Hughes, 26, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including theft of a red Honda 450cc quad bike at Burnside Farm, Shieldhill, on August 8 last year.
He also admitted theft of fuel and assaulting a member of staff at New Tannery Garage, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk on August 9, 2023.
Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Hughes, of Low Moss Prison, until July 2 to clarify much time he has already served in prison.