Falkirk quad bike thief going nowhere fast these days as he idles in prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Hughes, 26, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including theft of a red Honda 450cc quad bike at Burnside Farm, Shieldhill, on August 8 last year.

He also admitted theft of fuel and assaulting a member of staff at New Tannery Garage, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk on August 9, 2023.