Falkirk pubs and clubs given longer festive opening

Pub and club owners throughout Falkirk will no longer have to apply for extended hours on certain dates throughout the festive period.

A new policy agreed by Falkirk Council’s licensing board means that nightclub operators will be able to open until 4am and non-nightclub premises 2am from mid December.

Longer trading hours will be in place every Friday and Saturday from December 14 until January 2. Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are also included.

Changes to Falkirk bus service

Goodbye from Falkirk M&S to the very last customer to leave the store

New Carrongrange High pitch delayed

Alison Barr, the council’s consumer protection manager, said: “The extension of licensing hours during the festive period would allow nightclubs to trade until 4am and non-night club premises to open until 2am.

“This means the owners of these venues will not need to apply for extended hours on dedicated dates and traders won’t need to attend the licensing board to get permission to open longer.”

Previously, premises that wanted to trade after 1am would have to apply to Falkirk Council for a licence.

Officers analysed previous applications and discovered Hogmanay was the most popular.

Requests for dates not covered by the general extensions will still be outwith policy and will be determined by the board.

Licensing board convener, Councillor James Kerr said: “The dates will change every year and we want to support the night time economy.”