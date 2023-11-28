Falkirk pub brawl spilled out onto the street as Armed Forces veteran rugby tackled man to the ground

A bar room brawl spilled out onto the street and saw an ex serviceman offender rugby tackle a man to the ground and punch him in the face.

Martin Thomson, 41, had just been “chucked out of the pub head first” when the “red mist descended”. He then lashed out at police officers who tried to split the fight up.

Thomson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man to his injury and resisting police officers in Baxter’s Wynd, Falkirk on April 29.

Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “It was 9pm and the accused arrived at the Courtyard pub at around 10pm and had an argument with regulars at the bar. Police had reason to attend at the pub as the witness was leaving and heading down Baxter’s Wynd.

Thomson was chucked out of the Courtyard and then attacked another man (Picture: Jamie Forbes, National World)

"The accused ran at him and rugby tackled him to the ground. He began punching the witness to the head, resulting in a cut to his left eyebrow. Police officers split them up and took control of the accused, who kicked out at officers.

"The accused attempted to stop handcuffs being applied. He was taken to the police van and made threats towards officers saying ‘I will find out where you live’ and ‘I will make your life hell’.”

When officers got Thomson to the police station, straps had to be applied to his legs and he repeatedly made attempts to bite the hands and arms of officers.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Thomson, who had spent some time in the Armed Forces, had himself been attacked in the pub and had sustained a head injury.

He said: “He had gone into the pub. He was not a regular and some of the regulars did not like that. He was chucked out of the pub head first and assaulted.

"The red mist then descended and he was out of control. His conduct thereafter was unacceptable.”

The court heard Thomson, 24 Bulloch Crecent, Denny, was currently subject to two community payback orders.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I don’t want to interrupt those orders but this is a serious matter.”