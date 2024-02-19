Falkirk pub becomes the scene of 73-year-old's first ever criminal offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Cameron, 73, had met a friend in a pub who he had supposedly fallen out with 30 years earlier and was trying to “build a bridge” between them when he suddenly became aggressive – even forcing a member of staff’s arm behind her back and telling her he would break her neck.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Cameron had pleaded guilty to breach of the peace and resisting police officers at Carron Works, Bank Street, Falkirk on October 10 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “The accused had been drinking with a friend in Carron Works, Bank Street, when he asked him to come back to his place for old time’s sake.

Cameron made a real nuisance of himself in the Carron Works public house (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The friend refused and the accused then became aggressive with his friend, swearing at him. He was asked to leave by a member of staff and did so. He came back and became aggressive with a member of staff, grabbing her right arm and saying ‘I will break your neck – the bigger you are harder you’ll fall’.”

When police arrived on the scene Cameron tensed up and struggled as they attempted to place handcuffs on him, uttering derogatory remarks to a female officer and saying "that wee blonde one would get it”.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said at the age of 73 Cameron had no previous convictions and had “exploded onto the scene” in terms of criminal behaviour rather late in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had too much to drink that night. He finds himself in court for the first time ever and is very ashamed about all of this. He had been out and had more to drink than he would usually.

“He saw someone he had fallen out with 40 years ago and tried to build a bridge between them. He wasn’t thinking clearly on that occasion.”

Addressing Cameron, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It’s a real pity someone your age, without any previous convictions, finds himself in court in circumstances such as this.”