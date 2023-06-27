Falkirk pub attack: Sex offender gets a beating from father of his victim

Edward Seymour, 30, would not take no for an answer when he was rejected in the town centre bar and effectively paid for his crime twice.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a woman – touching her buttocks – in Rialtos, Vicar Street, Falkirk on June 12 last year.

Sheriff Alison Michie stated she was familiar with the full narrative of the case so the details were not read out in court.

Seymour sexually assaulted the young woman in Rialto, Vicar Street, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Seymour was in the premises pestering the young woman and eventually carried out the sexual assault after being told she was not interested in him several times.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He’s a young man who has gone on a night out, had far too much to drink. He was very badly assaulted by the father of this young lady – punishment was meted out.”

Addressing Seymour, Sheriff Michie said: “You were persistent in your attentions towards the complainer after you were twice told to leave her alone and on the third occasion you returned and assaulted her in the manner libelled.”

She placed Seymour, 10 Thornhill Avenue, Huddersfield, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work in that time.