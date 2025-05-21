Falkirk prison officer sentenced over 'teen sex chats'

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 21st May 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 11:31 BST
A prison officer has been sentenced over “sexual chats” with what he thought were teenage girls.

In fact, Peter Sugden was communicating with so-called paedophile hunters.

The 46-year-old of Falkirk, began communicating with the Kik profile on June 11, 2024 and was told it belonged to a 13-year-old girl from Essex.

The account was in fact being controlled by an adult volunteer from an online protection team.

Sugden was sentenced this week at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
Sugden was sentenced this week at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Pic: Michael Gillen

Over the course of several days, Sugden sent indecent messages and made sexual remarks towards the child decoy.

On June 27, 2024, he was confronted at his Reddingmuirhead home by members of the online protection team with police then called.

After being taken to Falkirk Police Station, Sugden made full and frank admissions during an interview.

He told officers that the messages were sent before he left for work, at lunchtimes and early in the evening on an almost daily basis.

His mobile phone was examined and found to contain 12 child abuse images ranging from Category A to C.

On April 2 this year at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Sugden pled guilty to taking or making indecent images between March 2019 and June 2024.

He also admitted attempting to indecently communicate with a child.

At the same court yesterday (Tuesday), Sugden, now of Rumford, was given a three-year community payback order during which time he will be subject to supervision and restrictions. He must also complete 210 hours of unpaid work.

His name was added to the sex offenders register.

Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “Peter Sugden deliberately conducted a sexualised exchange online with someone he thought to be a 13-year-old girl.

“Following his arrest, his phone was found to contain several images containing child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“Sugden has now been held accountable for his predatory and exploitative conduct, and we hope this prosecution makes clear that we will take action against those who commit this type of offending.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We recognise the profound and lasting impact such crimes have on survivors.

“This individual is no longer employed by the Scottish Prison Service."

