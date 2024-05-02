The priest is no longer in the active ministry at St Francis Xavier RC Church. Pic: Michael Gillen

Father Daniel Doherty is a priest at St Francis Xavier’s Church in Falkirk but has not been seen in the parish for several weeks.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults on a man in the Falkirk area.

“He was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, 18 April, 2024.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Crown Office confirmed that he appeared on petition, made no plea and was bailed for further examination.