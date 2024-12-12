Falkirk priest caught sexually assaulting sleeping man on train jailed

Father Daniel Doherty appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A Falkirk priest who was caught sexually assaulting a sleeping man on a train has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Daniel Doherty, a priest at St Francis Xavier’s Church, was spotted abusing the victim by fellow passengers travelling on the service to Edinburgh Waverley station.

After growing concerned, the witnesses contacted police and rail staff to report what they had seen before moving to a different carriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train managers attended and questioned Doherty, who stated “we are just friends” and claimed that he had been “affirming” the victim.

Father Daniel Doherty has been jailed for 16 months.

During the conversation, the witnesses noticed that the 61-year-old's trouser button was undone, his belt was secured, and his trouser zip was halfway undone.

The two men were then met by British Transport Police officers after arriving at their destination station.

The victim, who had woken up several times while being touched by Doherty, did not disclose anything had happened to him due to the priest standing close by. The accused was reported to the police by the victim two days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doherty, of Falkirk, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on October 22, 2024 where he admitted sexually assaulting the victim on three separate occasions.

On Thursday he was sentenced to 16 months in jail and his name has been added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “Daniel Doherty committed these serious sexual offences while holding a position of trust within his community.

“His predatory behaviour was brought to light thanks to the courage of the victim coming forward and reporting it to the authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doherty has now been held accountable and we hope this prosecution makes clear that COPFS takes allegations of sexual offending seriously.”

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Inspector William Harley added: “This was a hugely distressing experience for Doherty’s victim. He will now have to face the consequences of these despicable actions.

"Crimes such as this will not be tolerated and will always be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland.

“Anyone with any concerns or information can report them to police by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers, where anonymity can be obtained, on 0800 555 111.”