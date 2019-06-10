Falkirk Police Station to close temporarily for ‘vital maintenance work’

Falkirk Police Station is to close overnight tomorrow for “vital maintenance work”, the force has confirmed.

The temporary closure, from 8pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday, will not affect frontline policing, however, as alternative measures will be in place.

Work is being carried out on the station’s generator, in line with a Police Scotland policy.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, Local Area Commander for Falkirk, said: “Between 8pm on Tuesday, June 11 and 6am on Wednesday, June 12, vital maintenance work is being carried out within Falkirk Police Station, which will see the facility closed completely during this time.

“The work being undertaken is part of Police Scotland’s ongoing commitment to ensuring our estate is fit for purpose and we thank the public for their patience and co-operation with this matter.

“Rest assured, there will be no impact on frontline policing within Falkirk and logistical planning has taken place to ensure alternative custody suites are available overnight.

“Local officers will continue to respond to calls from the community but will base themselves from other stations within the region for the evening.”