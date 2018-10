A violent incident in the reception area forced Falkirk Police Station to close its doors to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance at Falkirk Police Station, during which damage was caused to the windows of the public counter, shortly before 4pm today.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and the reception is currently closed until further notice. Local officers can be contacted via 101.”