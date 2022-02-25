Falkirk police seize car after unexpected discovery
Police who stopped a car in Falkirk with a broken brakelight ended up seizing the vehicle.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:05 am
Officers spotted the dodgy brake light on a vehicle on Etna Road on Wednesday, and pulled the driver over.
However, what started as a routine check took an unexpected turn as they were surprised to find that he had already been disqualified, and had no insurance.
The 28-year-old male driver was disqualified, the car was seized and driver was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.