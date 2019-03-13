Falkirk police reassure residents over armed officers in supermarkets concerns

Police have moved to reassure Falkirk district residents after receiving concerns about officers wearing sidearms in public places such as supermarkets.

The force says armed officers must wear sidearms while on duty so they can react “quickly and efficiently” to incidents.

Superintendent Steven Irvine, head of armed policing, said: “Police Scotland’s Standing Firearms Authority means that there is a chance members of the public will see a small number of our officers in public places wearing sidearms.

“These officers are doing nothing wrong. Armed officers must wear their sidearm while on duty at all times so they can quickly and efficiently respond to incidents.”