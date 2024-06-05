Falkirk police officers execute search warrant and recover £5000 of stolen property
A pair of stolen E-bikes valued at over £5000 were recovered by community police officers.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Graham Pairman of Falkirk Community Policing team has been hard at work investigating recent e-bike thefts. Following the execution of a stolen property warrant and other enquiries, two stolen e-bikes, valued at over £5000, have been recovered.
“Two people have been reported to the procurator fiscal.”
Police urge owners of expensive property like e-bikes to take precautions to protect them, securing them with a sturdy chain lock.