Falkirk police officers execute search warrant and recover £5000 of stolen property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pair of stolen E-bikes valued at over £5000 were recovered by community police officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Graham Pairman of Falkirk Community Policing team has been hard at work investigating recent e-bike thefts. Following the execution of a stolen property warrant and other enquiries, two stolen e-bikes, valued at over £5000, have been recovered.

“Two people have been reported to the procurator fiscal.”