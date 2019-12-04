Falkirk police launch Operation Christmas safety campaign from Howgate hub

For many, Christmas is a time for giving and being thankful for those we have around us.

That is why the festive period is also extremely important to those whose job it is to keep others safe.

Protecting the public is of course a constant focus for police, however, ensuring people also know how to protect themselves from the threat of crime during what is supposed to be the season of goodwill is crucial.

In order to spread that safety message, officers in Falkirk district hold an annual campaign involving various partners from different strands of society.

Operation Christmas, as it is known, is again in full effect in the region, with police having set up a walk-in base in the Howgate Shopping Centre in Falkirk.

From there, officers and members of partnership organisations such as Safe Base, Falkirk District Community Safety Panel, Signpost Recovery and Change, Grow, Live will offer free safety advice to anyone who needs it during the festive period.

Representatives from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service will also be on hand to pass on information.

As well as the hub at the Howgate, police will continue to patrol the town centre.

Sergeant Alyn Blyth said: “Thank you to the team at the Howgate who’ve graciously provided us the space.

“You’ll see police and uniformed Safe Base first aiders out and about and you’ll find us most days at Unit 2 of the Howgate next to the Post Office.

“Pop in and ask us a question while you’re out shopping.”

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Falkirk Police on their annual Operation Christmas campaign to ensure all visitors have a safe and friendly experience when visiting Falkirk town centre this Christmas.”

Moira Heeps, Falkirk District Community Safety Panel chairwoman, added: “It is important to give people as much information as possible so they feel safe in their homes and out in the streets.

“We have personal attack alarms and shed alarms as well as leaflets giving out information.”