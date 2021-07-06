Falkirk police issue warning over new car tax and television licence scams
Police in Falkirk have shared safety information in a bid to prevent the public from being caught out by two new scams.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:06 pm
Officers are urging anyone who receives a message demanding car tax or television licence payment, which also contains the threat of an arrest warrant, to report the matter.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Suspicious text messages should be forwarded to 7726.
“This enables your provider to investigate the origin of the text and take action, if found to be malicious.”