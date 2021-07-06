Falkirk police issue warning over new car tax and television licence scams

Police in Falkirk have shared safety information in a bid to prevent the public from being caught out by two new scams.

By Jonathon Reilly
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:06 pm

Officers are urging anyone who receives a message demanding car tax or television licence payment, which also contains the threat of an arrest warrant, to report the matter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Suspicious text messages should be forwarded to 7726.

“This enables your provider to investigate the origin of the text and take action, if found to be malicious.”

Police have shared safety advice in the wake of new car tax and television licence scams. Picture: Michael Gillen.