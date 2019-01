Falkirk district residents are being asked to be “mindful” when using cash machines following a number of thefts in the area.

Police have received three reports of cash being stolen from ATMs in recent weeks after money was left in the machine.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Please make sure you’re not leaving your cash in the ATM and be mindful of people standing too close when you’re using one.”