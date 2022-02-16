Falkirk police highlight the scourge of organised crime

Organised crime is defined as planned and coordinated criminal behaviour and conduct by people working together on a continuing basis.

Acknowledging these organised crime networks even stretch into areas like Falkirk, the force has issued information and advice to stop people becoming part of an Organised Crime Group (OCG).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Criminal gangs are involved with drugs, fraud, human trafficking, cybercrime, rural crime and crimes of violence. All these activities harm your local community and legitimate businesses.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large cannabis farms in local properties are often a sign organised crime has spread into the area

“If you know or suspect someone is involved in serious and organised crime, you can contact Crimestoppers or contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency."

There are also a number of online resources for those worried about a someone becoming involved in organised crime, including No Knives, Better Lives, Think U Know and Action for Children.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.