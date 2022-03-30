Falkirk police highlight new 'unexpected text' scam

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Have you received a text saying your Apple Pay has been suspended? Trading Standards Scotland are advising of a new scam.

“Don't click on links in unexpected texts – the link in this message leads to is a legitimate-looking website which asks you to enter your personal and account details in order to 'reactivate’ your wallet.”

The scam message which appears as a text

