Falkirk Police: Have a say on issues in Braes at Slamannan event
Police officers across Falkirk Area Command are keen to hear from local residents about issues affecting their communities.
PCs Boyle and Jamison of the Braes Community Policing team would like to invite Slamannan residents to the first of a series of drop in sessions across Falkirk Braes.
The first session will be held on Wednesday the March 22 in Slamannan Community Centre, Bank Street, between 1pm and 3pm.
A police spokesperson said: “The community team are keen to hear from you any policing issues you might have.”
For those who cannot attend or wish to raise an issue with the officers, you can contact the Braes team directly via email at UpperBraes [email protected] or [email protected]