PCs Boyle and Jamison of the Braes Community Policing team would like to invite Slamannan residents to the first of a series of drop in sessions across Falkirk Braes.

The first session will be held on Wednesday the March 22 in Slamannan Community Centre, Bank Street, between 1pm and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “The community team are keen to hear from you any policing issues you might have.”

The event takes place later this month