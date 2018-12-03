Falkirk police cracking down on crime for a safe Christmas

Christmas is coming to Falkirk and police have teamed up with traders to ensure a rise in crime does not come right along with it.

Officers begin their annual Christmas policing initiative next week and have been given a vacant unit in the Howgate Shopping Centre where they can give shoppers home, vehicle and personal safety advice.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We will be able to offer advice on keeping you safe while shopping and while you are enjoying festive nights out. After previous success we will be handing out purse bells – an effective deterrent against purse and distraction theft – pens and balloons for children.

“We will also be joined by colleagues from the preventions and interventions team who will be giving advice on ATM and banking safety as well as advice on bogus callers. There will be interactive displays to highlight suspicious attachments to ATM’s.

“Officers are once again working with the retail community who will also play their part in staying vigilant and reducing the opportunity for theft. Together we can make it harder for criminals to be successful when the shops are busy.”