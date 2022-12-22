News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk police: Appeal to help find missing Bainsford man Nathan Whelan

Police in Falkirk are appealing for help to trace a man missing from the Bainsford area for over a month.

By Jill Buchanan
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 4:51pm

Nathan Whelan or Stevenson is from the Bainsford area and was last seen on November 21.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair. Police believe he may have travelled outwith the Falkirk area and are keen to hear from him or anyone who knows his whereabouts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 2816 of Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Nathan Whelan or Stevenson was last seen a month ago