Falkirk police: Appeal to help find missing Bainsford man Nathan Whelan
Police in Falkirk are appealing for help to trace a man missing from the Bainsford area for over a month.
Nathan Whelan or Stevenson is from the Bainsford area and was last seen on November 21.
He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair. Police believe he may have travelled outwith the Falkirk area and are keen to hear from him or anyone who knows his whereabouts.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 2816 of Tuesday, December 20, 2022.