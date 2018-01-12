Falkirk plasterer threatened to kill ex who got herself a new man

A plasterer cracked up after he was told on Christmas Day his former partner had found a new man.

Ozcan Bodurcaoglu (41) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted sending offensive online messages to his ex partner which included threats to kill her on December 27 last year.

The court heard Bodurcaoglu sent the messages via What’s App after he discovered his former partner of nine years, who he has two children with, had found someone else.

One message stated: “There is a price to pay at some point in life and I will make sure do this before I die.”

Sheriff John Mundy admonished Bodurcaoglu, 59 Glynwed Court, Falkirk.