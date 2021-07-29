Falkirk phone shop thanks public for help in rounding up thieves

Four sneak thieves who burst into a town centre shop yesterday afternoon and made off with goods have been tracked down thanks to CCTV footage and social media.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:44 am

The thefts occurred at 4pm at Fone Unlocker, Kirk Wynd, Falkirk.

However, there crime was caught on the store’s CCTV system, and it was not long before the young culprits were traced.

Read More

Read More
Sneak thieves hit phone shop in Falkirk town centre
One of the offenders darts out of the shop

Thanking the public for its help in the matter, Fone Unlocker confirmed all four thieves had been identified and repayment for the goods had been organised.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V