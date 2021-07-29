Falkirk phone shop thanks public for help in rounding up thieves
Four sneak thieves who burst into a town centre shop yesterday afternoon and made off with goods have been tracked down thanks to CCTV footage and social media.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:44 am
The thefts occurred at 4pm at Fone Unlocker, Kirk Wynd, Falkirk.
However, there crime was caught on the store’s CCTV system, and it was not long before the young culprits were traced.
Thanking the public for its help in the matter, Fone Unlocker confirmed all four thieves had been identified and repayment for the goods had been organised.