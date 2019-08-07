Falkirk pest spray-painted grovelling messages on ex-wife’s driveway

A pest who spray-painted grovelling messages on his ex-wife’s driveway has been ordered to stay away from her.

Arturs Babenko (29), 2 Birnam Place, Falkirk, hounded the woman between November 1 last year and April 30 by repeatedly texting her, loitering in a vehicle outside her Bainsford home and vandalising her drive with the messages ‘I love you’ and ‘sorry’.

The court heard the pair have a six-year-old child and had been together for around eight years before separating in November.

His defence solicitor said Babenko accepted responsibility. He was made subject to a two-year non-harassment order and fined £375.