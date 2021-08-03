Falkirk perfume thief ordered to be of good behaviour
A thief who stole from a Falkirk department store has been ordered to be of good behaviour.
Vivienne Cummings, 51, 40 Hawley Road, Falkirk, pinched a quantity of perfume from Debenhams in The Howgate Shopping Centre on January 23, 2020.
She appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, July 29, where defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said a background report indicated his client had been “doing well” since committing the offence at the now-closed store.
Cummings had previously been placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months late last year.
Her lawyer added: “She asked if the structured deferred sentence could continue.”
Responding to the solicitor, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “There seems to be a possible new matter.
“I’m not clear about that.
“I thought the report sounded positive.”
Sentence was continued for three months for Cummings to continue being of good behaviour.
A review was scheduled for September 28.