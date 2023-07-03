Falkirk offender's post Old Firm match rampage terrifies his young children

David MacMillan, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour towards his partner in front of her young children at an address in the Falkirk area on May 13.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for 13 years and have two children. It was 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and she was aware the accused had been out watching an Old Firm match that afternoon.

MacMIllan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"At 11pm that evening he returned while she was in the garden in the company of her neighbours and her children. On his arrival the accused began shouting and swearing at her and stated he didn’t like who was in her company.

"He called her a ‘fat bitch’.”

One of the couple’s young children was so distressed by MacMillan’s behaviour he called the police and the call handler could hear MacMillan shouting and swearing

in the background during the call.

During this time another neighbour went round to the address and saw MacMillan shouting and swearing – stating the children looked “petrified” by him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard MacMillan was a “hard working individual” and he and his partner had since reconciled and were looking to “get on with their lives”.