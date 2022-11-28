Falkirk offender's 'boom box' antics hit a bum note with police officers

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Allan White, 33, had pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, on September 13.

The court heard police arrived on the scene at 11.30pm, responding to complaints of "excessively loud" music coming from White’s top floor flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

White allowed officers into the premises, but became aggressive when they told him they would be seizing his "sound-making equipment" – a Goodmans Boombox.

Police were called to Kingseat Avenue due to the noise disturbance

Procurator fiscal depute Catherine Fraser said: "He began shouting and swearing at them, and challenging them to a fight if they removed the stereo system."

The incident happened just three months after White had been released from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad