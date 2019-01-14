Falkirk offender who stole three-week-old baby told he could face prison

Jospeh Lang (22) admitted stealing a three-week-old baby from a house in the Falkirk area.

Lang, whose address was not listed on court charges, committed the offence on October 20, 2017.

Referring to Lang’s progress on the unpaid work element of his community payback order, Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “Your engagement is not as it ought to have been.”

The case was adjourned for six weeks until March 8 and Lang’s community payback order was allowed to run on so he can continue to engage with it.

Sheriff Caldwell said he had to complete at least 40 hours unpaid work in that time or he would face the prospect of prison.