Falkirk offender who stalked 11 and 12-year-old girls warned his case could head for High Court

Alexander Young, 22, stalked a woman and two youngsters in separate incidents and had been warned previously his behaviour may result in him spending the rest of his life in custody.

Not only was Young’s behaviour alarming when he trailed after the lone pedestrians – including a girl aged 11 – but the statements he made in a criminal justice social work report were disturbing enough for a sheriff to consider making him subject to a lifelong restriction order.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Young had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman fear and alarm, repeatedly following her closely – in Thornhill Road, Canal Path, Bankside Industrial Estate, in Falkirk between July 25 and October 31 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – closely following an 11-year-old girl during the hours of darkness – in Thornhill Road, Falkirk on December 7, 2021 and behaving in a threatening manner – closely following a 12-year-old girl during the hours of darkness – at another Falkirk location between November 15 and December 12, 2021.

It was stated in previous appearances there were issues with Young’s mental health and his latest report contained “extremely alarming” details – so much so, Sheriff Christopher Shead stated an order for lifelong restriction might be the appropriate disposal in this case.

Sheriff Shead had continued the case to October 13 last year for a psychiatric report to be carried out.

However, last Thursday no report was available and the court heard Young had not been co-operating with staff.

Sheriff Shead said the only thing standing between Young and the High Court – where the sentencing powers were much greater – was the psychiatric report. Although

he admitted Young may be heading to the High Court in any case.

