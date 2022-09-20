Falkirk offender was spitting mad at police officers

Connie Graham (27) also told them she hoped their children got into drugs and died of an overdose and threatened to rip their throats out. Her actual spitting in the custody care of a police van resulted in a significant cleaning bill.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Graham had pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers – kicking a female officer on the body and spitting on a male officer – and behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Fleming Gardens, Camelon on October 25, 2020. Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “Police had received a phone call about an ongoing disturbance. They found the accused within a bedroom and she was immediately hostile towards officers.

Graham attacked police officers who came to deal with a disturbance

"She began struggling violently with officers and was arrested and placed in a vehicle to be taken to Falkirk Police Station. She stated police were ‘scum’ and shouted at one officer ‘you’re just a wee cow – when I get out this cage I will sort you out’.

"She continued to abuse officers, stating ‘I hope if you have kids they get into drugs and die of an overdose’ and calling officers ‘sleekit’. She said ‘as soon as I get out of here one of you is getting headbutted’ and ‘when I see you in your normal clothing I will go toe to toe’, ‘you’re getting ripped apart’, ‘your throat is coming out’. ‘I will petrol bomb your house’.”

Graham then began spitting within the cage area of the van so much it resulted in a £130 professional cleaning bill.

The court heard Graham, who was said to come from a difficult background, did have a past criminal record, but it was “far from extensive”.

It was stated she had problems with drugs and her partner had committed suicide.