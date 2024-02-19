Falkirk offender was hiding out from attackers when he smashed up a hostel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said staff at the Castings facility heard a “loud crashing noise” and then saw Park walking away. A glass panel had been smashed and part of the door panel had been ripped off.
When police caught up with him he told them he did not understand why people were saying he had broken a window.
The court heard Park had supposedly lost his key card for the premises and “frustration overtook him”.
It was stated Park had been forced to move to the Castings because third parties were looking to assault him.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki ordered Park – who now lives elsewhere in the Falkirk area – to pay Castings Hostel £200 compensation at a rate of £15 per week.