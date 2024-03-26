Falkirk offender was growing his own cannabis to combat his insomnia
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alan Stevenson, 50, had admitted producing class B drug cannabis at 69 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill home on June 23 last year.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said police attended at the address on another matter and Stevenson admitted having a six-plant cannabis cultivation – worth around £600 – in his bedroom.
The court heard Stevenson suffers from insomnia and was using cannabis to “tackle” the condition.
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.