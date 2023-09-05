Falkirk offender warned prison awaits if he fails to obey court one more time

Watch more videos on Shots!

Barry Malone, 38, did himself no favours when he turned up at a social work appointment in a condition which looked like he was intoxicated.

However, it was claimed pain medication was the reason he was so unsteady on his feet on that particular day.

Malone appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – threatening to disclose a number of intimate photographs of his ex partner to cause her fear and distress – at an address in Thornbridge Road, Falkirk on June 14.

Malone appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions not to have contact with a woman when he passed her flowers via a third party at Grangemouth Town Hall, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth on May 19 and similar bail breaches between May 27 and June 14 at an address in Thornbridge Road.

The court heard there was no report available for Malone, due to him appearing in an unfit state at social work.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Malone’s condition was due to him recently having undergone an operation on his elbow.

He added: “The pain medication made him unsteady on his feet at his appointment.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “If you don’t comply incarcerated. If there is no report there will be only one option.”