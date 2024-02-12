Falkirk offender turned nasty after he was denied a dance during 'heavy drinking session'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Steven Brown, 51, had pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening behaviour at an address in Main Street, Avonbridge on January 4.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The complainer and the accused had been in an on/off relationship for 18 years. They stay at separate addresses, but live next door to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was 1.30pm and the complainer and the accused were within the address consuming alcohol. The accused has asked the complainer to dance and when she refused he immediately turned hostile towards her.

Brown told police officers he would batter them up and down the street (Picture: National World)

"He started screaming in her face and calling her names like ‘slut’ and then threatening to break her jaw. She contacted a support worker who in turn contacted the police.

"A neighbour of the complainer also heard the shouting and heard further comments from the accused calling the complainer a ‘cow’. The accused returned to his own address before police arrived.

"Officers found the complainer in a highly emotional state and they attended next door and took the accused to the police vehicle. He began shouting and swearing at police officers and this continued as he was handcuffed and placed within the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He threatened officers saying ‘Youse better get these off me, I’ll kill you – I’ll batter youse two up and down the street’.”

The court heard Brown, who had managed to stay out of trouble since 2017, always seemed to appear in court as a result of a “heavy drinking session” and was said to have an “extremely poor” recollection of events.

It was stated he was unsuitable for both the Caledonian domestic abuse programme or unpaid work.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Brown’s “significant schedule of previous convictions” and said she would normally have gone down the “unpaid work route” with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad