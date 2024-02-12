Falkirk offender turned nasty after he was denied a dance during 'heavy drinking session'
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Steven Brown, 51, had pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening behaviour at an address in Main Street, Avonbridge on January 4.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The complainer and the accused had been in an on/off relationship for 18 years. They stay at separate addresses, but live next door to each other.
"It was 1.30pm and the complainer and the accused were within the address consuming alcohol. The accused has asked the complainer to dance and when she refused he immediately turned hostile towards her.
"He started screaming in her face and calling her names like ‘slut’ and then threatening to break her jaw. She contacted a support worker who in turn contacted the police.
"A neighbour of the complainer also heard the shouting and heard further comments from the accused calling the complainer a ‘cow’. The accused returned to his own address before police arrived.
"Officers found the complainer in a highly emotional state and they attended next door and took the accused to the police vehicle. He began shouting and swearing at police officers and this continued as he was handcuffed and placed within the vehicle.
"He threatened officers saying ‘Youse better get these off me, I’ll kill you – I’ll batter youse two up and down the street’.”
The court heard Brown, who had managed to stay out of trouble since 2017, always seemed to appear in court as a result of a “heavy drinking session” and was said to have an “extremely poor” recollection of events.
It was stated he was unsuitable for both the Caledonian domestic abuse programme or unpaid work.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Brown’s “significant schedule of previous convictions” and said she would normally have gone down the “unpaid work route” with him.
Instead she placed Brown, 27 Main Street Avonbridge, on a supervised community payback order for two years and also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he mus remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next four months.