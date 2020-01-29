Falkirk offender tried to butt and bite police officers

A drinking session in a garden shed ended with a householder struggling violently police officers called to the premises to deal with a disturbance.

Scott McCracken (38) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to the assault and threatening behaviour offence he committed at his 49 Randyford Street, Falkirk, home on November 15 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Erin Illand said: “It was 11pm and police were contacted after reports of a disturbance. The accused was immediately hostile towards police officers, shouting ‘Why are youse in my house? Get out my house’.

“He was clenching his teeth and fists and attempted to head butt a police officer, struggling violently with him and attempting to bite his hand.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “His last conviction before this was seven-and-a-half years ago and he is at a loss to explain what happened – it escalated out of nothing.

“He was at the bottom of the garden in his shed drinking with a friend at the time.”

Sheriff John Mundy fined McCracken £1000 to be paid back at a rate of £100 per month.