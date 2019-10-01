Falkirk offender told police he was using heroin, cocaine and cannabis for pain relief

Using illegal drugs for pain relief is not the best idea in the world – especially if police catch up with you.

James Forsyth (54) was caught in possession of class A drugs cocaine and heroin and class B cannabis after he was stopped and search by police on two separate occasions.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Forsyth, 11 Argyll Avenue, Falkirk, had admitted possessiing heroin and cannabis at an address in Argyll Avenue on September 20, 2018 and cocaine in Glasgow Road, Camelone on September 29 last year.

The court heard Forsyth has “had a lot on his plate” in recent weeks and was self medicating.

Sheriff Derek Livingston fined him £300 to be paid back at £20 per week.