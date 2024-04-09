Falkirk offender told he could have killed a mum and baby during high speed police chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Thomson, 21, hit the the vehicle at such a speed that he spun it and gave the mother and baby whiplash injuries.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving near the A9, and the A803 Callendar Road on July 3 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 5.50pm and at this time police were on mobile patrol in a marked vehicle when their attention was drawn to the accused who was driving a vehicle.

Thomson sped off from police because he had no licence or insurance(Picture: Submitted)

“A computer check revealed the vehicle had no insurance. When police approached the vehicle it swerved from lane one into lane two before speeding off along the road at around 70mph.

"Officers watched as it travelled on the wrong side of four mini-roundabouts at high speed. A mother was travelling with a one-year-old child when the accused collided with the vehicle they were travelling in, causing it to spin before coming to a rest.

"The accused left his vehicle and ran off.”

The mother and her baby sustained minor whiplash injuries and were taken to Forth Valley Royal as a precaution.

Thomson was traced after officers found his provisional driving licence in his vehicle.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He has shown extreme remorse.”

Sheriff Simon Collins responded: “He could have killed someone – he could have killed a child. Does he realise what he has done? He could be sitting in the High Court charged with death by dangerous driving.”

"He was essentially fleeing from police,” said Mr Hutchison. “He knew he only had a provisional licence and had no insurance. There is absolutely no excuse for it.”

Addressing Thomson directly, Sheriff Collins said: “What if it had been your partner and your child in the car? What might you want to be done to the person who hit them?”