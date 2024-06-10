Falkirk offender threatens to kill his upstairs neighbour's children with a butcher knife
Jordan Bunce, 26, told the call handlers he was sick of his living situation and said he would “stick the knife through” the children if there was any more noise.
He appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – making threats towards children – at his 13 Kilmory Court, Tamfourhill home on April 17.
Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused has called 999 from his home address regarding his upstairs neighbour’s children making a noise. He said ‘see the weans, they are always screaming – squeal, squeal, squeal. I’m sick of this place. Any more of it I will stick the knife through them’.
"He added ‘I might start to carry it out. I’m just thinking about getting a good sharp butcher knife and putting it through them’.”
Bunce later confirmed to police he made threats stab the children upstairs but did not plan to act on this threat “tonight” but “maybe in the future”.
He told officers he did not have a butcher knife, but planned to use “another type of knife” which he did have.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Bunce had a previous conviction for violence on his record.
She deferred sentence on him until July 4 in order to obtain a psychiatric report regarding the level of risk he posed. He was remanded in custody until that date.