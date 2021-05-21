Falkirk offender threatened to smear man in excrement

Thomas Canavan, 58, of 31 Thornhill Court, was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the offence.

Canavan admitted repeatedly phoning a man between February 12, 2020 and January 7, 2021 and making calls that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

During the calls, he shouted, swore, issued threats of violence and threatened to attend the man’s place of work and smear excrement on him.

Thomas Canavan was physically unable to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Canavan failed to show in court, however, due to his medical condition.

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “He won’t appear today.

“He’s bed-bound. He’s had strokes and is just unable to get about.”

The court was told Canavan lives in accommodation that offers 24-hour support.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred the matter until November 11 for Canavan to be of good behaviour.

