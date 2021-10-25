Falkirk offender threatened to put a bullet in publican's head

On one occasion Daniel McGlyyn (54) said a publican was getting “a bullet in his head”.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour offences in the Wellington Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk on November 16, 2019 and the Auld Vic, Grahams Road, Falkirk on November 3, 2019.

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “It was 10.20pm at the Auld Vic pub and the accused entered. He appeared unsteady on his feet and drunk. The witness said she had no intention of serving him alcohol and walked towards him to get him to leave.

McGlynn behaved in a threatening manner at the Auld Vic, Grahams Road, Falkirk

"The accused immediately picked up a bar stool and threw it to the floor and shouted for the publican to come out right now because he wanted to talk to him. He then shouted ‘he’s getting a bullet in the head’, adding ‘I’ve got a gang outside waiting for him’.

"The accused started to shout his name, saying ‘I’m Daniel McGlynn’ and told the witness to get the publican out from the back of the pub. She told him he was not there and asked the accused to leave, which he did.

"She was on the phone to the police when the accused re-entered the bar and again began shouting and ranting, saying the publican was getting it and so was anyone who stood with him.

"He then left.”

McGlynn was arrested and taken to Falkirk Police Station he shouted at police officers, stating they were “corrupt” and they were all “drug dealers”.

Just 13 days later McGlynn was at it again – this time at the Wellington Bar.

"It was 9pm,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The witnesses were about to start working as door stewards at the bar and were aware the accused was at the front of the property and there was some sort of disturbance involving him.

"They saw the accused was intoxicated so they asked him to leave. He became abusive, making threats to fire bomb the pub and shouting at the witnesses. Eventually he left, but returned again and started shouting abuse from across the road.

"He approached the pub but was repeatedly told to stay away. This went on for about ten minutes.”

McGlynn was again arrested by police.

The court heard McGlynn, 5 Thornbridge Gardens, Falkirk, had stayed out of trouble for “quite some time” and had “taken steps” to address his drinking.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said McGlynn has made “an absolute nuisance of himself”, but had managed to steer clear of trouble for 14 months.

He placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months. He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next four months.

McGlynn initially asked Sheriff Livingston if he could appeal the sentence, but quickly accepted it.

