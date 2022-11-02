Falkirk offender threatened to cut police officers' faces off and do time for them

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Connor Kay (25) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence – and possessing class A drug cocaine at Dunfermline Police Station on May 30.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 12.20am and the accused was in a cell in Dunfermline Police Station. He was seen on CCTV trying to retrieve and item out of the toilet.

"When officers entered the cell the accused became aggressive and started shouting and swearing, saying he was going to kick their heads in. He told them he was going to strangle them and pay someone in Low Moss to find them and kill them.

Kay threatened to cut police officers' faces off

"He added ‘I will take a knife to you and take the face clean off you’ and stated ‘I will wait for you outside the police office and follow you home – I will do four or five years no bother, it means nothing to me’.

The court heard Kay was found to have 5.3 grams of cocaine on him worth around £530.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Kay had been trying to pay off a “drug debt” and had now “completely turned his life around”.